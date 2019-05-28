Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch)— One Michigan fisherman has earned himself some major bragging rights.
Earlier this month, Tyler Fisher of St. Charles, Michigan, caught a record-breaking bigmouth buffalo, unseating the previous state-record fish that was caught in 2017.
Fisher caught his fish – weighing in at 32.01 pounds and measuring 38 inches – while bowfishing in the Shiawassee River in Saginaw County. Kathrin Schrouder, a DNR fisheries biologist out of Bay City, verified the new record.
Roy Beasley of Madison Heights, Michigan, held the previous bigmouth buffalo state record, a 27-pound, 35.25-inch fish he caught while bowfishing on Monroe County’s River Raisin in May 2017.
