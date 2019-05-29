In a time where people are taking their family recipes and creating businesses, it’s important to support them, especially those in your community. Thankfully, there’s plenty of local family-owned restaurants that you can support right here in Metro Detroit.
1. Kuzzo’s Chicken & Waffles
Owned by former NFL player, Ron Bartell, Kuzzo’s Chicken & Waffles is a major hit among Detroit residents. Located on the historic Avenue of Fashion, Kuzzo’s is known for its crispy chicken and fluffy waffles made from a Bartell family recipe. It also serves soul food favorites like mac & cheese, collard greens, grits, and colorful Kool-Aid in a jar. The business will be expanding to another location in Midtown due to its success.
2. Bucharest Grill
Various Locations
Bucharest Grill is often touted as the best Middle Eastern-style food in Detroit by many. With five locations all across Detroit, it’s quite convenient to stop by and taste their infamous chicken shawarma. Recently, the family-owned chain even added a bar to their downtown location to satisfy their happy hour crowd. They also offer catering.
3. Armando’s
4242 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
Started by family friend Armando Galan in 1967, the Hernandez family took over the restaurant in 1987 in his honor. Armando’s has been a Mexican cuisine staple in the Detroit area for years. Best known for their tortillas and enchiladas, Armando’s loves to ensure their customers are happy and full when they leave.
4. Cake Crumbs
28569 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
For those with a sweet tooth, Cake Crumbs is the perfect bakery. Owner Renea Smith started her business 13 years ago before moving into a Southfield location. Now, Cake Crumbs provides wedding and event catering, baking workshops, and a cake studio to host their intimate parties and events. Cupcake flavors range from Banana Baby to Apple Pie Cheesecake.
5. Vicente’s
1250 Library St., Detroit, MI 48226
Vicente’s Cuban Cuisine was opened in 2005 by mother-son duo, Maria and Vicente Vazquez, to give Detroiters the authentic Cuban experience. Vicente’s mixes live Latin entertainment with traditional Cuban dishes like tapas. This restaurant is a great spot for date night or an after-work get together.
