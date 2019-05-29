Filed Under:best of, detroit, detroit news


One of Detroit’s greatest tourist and city attractions is its Riverfront. If you’re downtown and looking to hang out by the Riverfront, these are some of the activities you can enjoy while there:

1. Riverfront Run

(Credit: After 5)

When: June 8, 2019, 7:30 a.m. – 8: 50 a.m.

Where: Location to be announced closer to date

Registration: $45.00 for the 5K, and $55.00 for the 10K.

Click here for more information. 

2. River Days

(Credit: Detroit Riverfront)

 When: June 21- June 23, 2019, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: West Riverfront Park

Admission: General Admission, $5. River Days is free to enter on Friday

Click here for more information. 

3. Reading & Rhythm on the Riverfront

(Credit: Detroit Riverfront)

When: July 11 – August 16, 2019, Thursdays and Fridays, 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Where: Riverfront

Admission: Free, Group Registration Required

Click here for more information. 

4. Dequindre Cut Freight Yard

(Credit: Detroit Riverfront)

When: Starting in June on Saturday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday (12-9 p.m.)

Where: Dequindre Cut Greenway, 1905 Alfred St, Detroit, MI 48207

Admission:  Prices will vary based on the purchase

Click here for more information. 

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s