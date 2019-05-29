One of Detroit’s greatest tourist and city attractions is its Riverfront. If you’re downtown and looking to hang out by the Riverfront, these are some of the activities you can enjoy while there:
1. Riverfront Run
When: June 8, 2019, 7:30 a.m. – 8: 50 a.m.
Where: Location to be announced closer to date
Registration: $45.00 for the 5K, and $55.00 for the 10K.
Click here for more information.
2. River Days
When: June 21- June 23, 2019, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: West Riverfront Park
Admission: General Admission, $5. River Days is free to enter on Friday
Click here for more information.
3. Reading & Rhythm on the Riverfront
When: July 11 – August 16, 2019, Thursdays and Fridays, 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.
Where: Riverfront
Admission: Free, Group Registration Required
Click here for more information.
4. Dequindre Cut Freight Yard
When: Starting in June on Saturday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday (12-9 p.m.)
Where: Dequindre Cut Greenway, 1905 Alfred St, Detroit, MI 48207
Admission: Prices will vary based on the purchase
Click here for more information.
