FARMINGTON HILLS (the Patch)— A family is trying to find their dog after a car full of men reportedly stole him while his owner was walking him.

A man was reportedly walking his two dogs around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday near Northwestern Highway and 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills when a car full of young men pulled up and stole the dog. According to the report, two or three men exited the vehicle, took both dogs and fled.

The owner tried to hold onto the car and was dragged for a short time, police said. He was able to get one of the dogs back, according to the report, but the second dog — a 5-pound brown male Maltese/Yorkie mix named “Hennessy” — was stolen.

