LANSING (AP) — Authorities say a young child has died after falling into an above-ground swimming pool at a mid-Michigan home.

The Lansing State Journal reports police say the 15-month-old boy was found Wednesday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The child’s name wasn’t immediately released. WILX-TV reports an autopsy was planned for Thursday.

The apparent drowning is under investigation, but Lansing police Sgt. Lee McCallister says the death is believed to be accidental.

