Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

05-06-11-26-40-41

Estimated jackpot: $7.15 million

Poker Lotto

QH-4C-8C-3D-9D

Midday Daily 3

6-6-9

Midday Daily 4

4-4-8-5

Daily 3

8-2-4

Daily 4

0-2-4-3

Fantasy 5

16-26-28-34-35

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-02-07-16-21-22-31-34-39-47-49-53-56-57-61-67-68-69-71-72-74-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $444 million

Powerball

03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s