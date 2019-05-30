Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch)— Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that the Michigan Department of State is expanding the option for Michigan residents to schedule appointments to every branch office across the state.
“No one in Michigan should wait more than 30 minutes to renew their license, register their vehicle or register to vote,” Benson said, as reported by WDIV. “With our statewide expansion of appointments, every Michigan resident will have the option to make an appointment at their local branch office and get in and out of a branch office in less than 30 minutes.”
Excited to announce that we are expanding the option to schedule appointments to every @MichSoS branch office. This ensures you’ll have the option to get in and out of our offices in under 30 minutes everywhere throughout our state if you make an appointment ahead of time. #MPC19
— Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson)
