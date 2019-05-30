Filed Under:detroit news


MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Michigan is lowering its auto insurance rates through legislation, but the effects won’t be passed on to Michiganders until next year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a bill this week that is supposed to lower Michigan auto insurance rates, but the mandatory 10 percent rate decrease won’t be enforced until July 2020, WDIV reported. A mandatory fee schedule for medical rates also goes into effect at that point, but it has a three-year phase-in. Those rates haven’t been set yet, the report said.

