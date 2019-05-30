Filed Under:Darlington Southern 500, Nascar, Ryan Newman

Ryan Newman won’t be an Oscar Mayer Weiner, just run in a car painted like the hot dog maker during Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend at the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 25: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Ford, talks with crew members during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Newman debuted the paint scheme Tuesday at Darlington, which has hosted NASCAR’s “Old Timer’s Day” where fans, teams, and drivers honor a past era of stock car racing. This season, Darlington is highlighting the years 1990 through 1994.

(Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

The layout of Newman’s car is similar to the one run by Mark Martin in winning the 1993 Southern 500. It was the first win in the crown jewel race for Jack Roush, owner of Roush Fenway Racing.

Newman said he’s excited to run the car and expects to put on a strong showing at the race on Sept. 1.

