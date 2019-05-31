Filed Under:Apocalyptic Sex Cult, Children of God, Cult Survivor, Dr Oz


Today, Dr. Oz takes a deep dive into the surprising psychology of cults and examines who could be at risk. We take a closer look at the apocalyptic cult, the “Children of God,” whose leader entranced his followers to believe the world was ending and manipulated them into committing unthinkable acts.

Dr. Oz sits down with a woman who spent the first 21 years of her life in this cult, who reveals the struggles she endured and how she escaped.

Plus, can new evidence help solve the murder mystery 16-year-old Judy Rawlings?  We investigate.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.

