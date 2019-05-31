Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall over the next few days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Tomorrow’s forecast shows the greatest chance of rain at 92 percent, with predicted rainfall of 0.41 inches.
Also, look for warm temperatures today and tomorrow. Temperatures will reach a high of 80 degrees tomorrow, then turn cooler on Sunday and Monday.
Skies will partially clear on Monday. Winds should reach a modest high of 13 mph on Sunday, and continue to be in the teens through Monday.
