Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations, and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Pookie, Pekingese

Pookie is a handsome male Pekingese dog staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Pookie loves to socialize and he’s happy to keep company with cats, dogs, and kids. His vaccinations are already up to date and he’s neutered. He’s already house-trained.

Pookie’s current caretakers say:

Pookie will love you, once he knows you. Pookie has outlived a past owner, is now 11 and ready for a spoiled retirement. Please know the breed or read up before inquiring; he is a grumpy dude. Pookie can live with children who respects his boundaries, other small to medium dogs who lay of and he is good with cats. Pookie loves walks and car rides and is a great guard dog. He is easy to groom once you have gained his trust. Pookie likes to sit on the lap, being carried or lifted. He has perfect health other than a minor case of cherry eyes (vet said to leave it as it was).

Apply to adopt Pookie today at Petfinder.

Cookie, pit bull terrier

Cookie is a winsome female pit bull terrier dog currently housed at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Cookie is the perfect family dog and children will love her. Her ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. She is already vaccinated and spayed. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette.

Notes from Cookie’s caretakers:

Are you ready to rumble? Do you want to see this cookie crumble? Cookie is the oddest pit bull we have ever seen and her personality matches that too. She is turning senior, that’s eight or nine years old. But she plays like nobody’s business. At around 30 pounds, she is a joy to play with and doesn’t wear you out. Affection comes often from Cookie, but is mixed in with some pretend air-snapping, just to keep you in your toes. This lady has humor. Cookie is our favorite; she can be walked safely by older children, likes to sled and to be dressed up. She is looking ready to win your neighborhood ugliest dog contest.

Apply to adopt Cookie today at Petfinder.

Speckles, German shorthaired pointer and American bulldog mix

Speckles is a male German shorthaired pointer and American bulldog mix staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Speckles will get along great with your other dogs. He’s already neutered and vaccinated. Have no fear: he’s already house-trained.

Notes from Speckles’ caretakers:

Speckles was hit by a car and required a lot of urgent care. Speckles has now recovered and is ready to enjoy the rest of his life. Speckles loves dogs and other kids and is capable of resting alongside other dogs too. He’s gorgeous and super sweet!

Read more about how to adopt Speckles on Petfinder.

Mash, boxer and mastiff mix

Mash is a charming male boxer and mastiff mix currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Mash is eager to make friends and he’s happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date and he’s neutered. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here’s what Mash’s friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him:

Mash came to us with very lacking social skills but this big boy has bloomed. He loves life, playtime with other dogs, car rides, and toys. Although Mash is a big boy, his brain is not proportionate, so he needs to be monitored to not swallow things. He does perfect in foster care and is crate-trained. Mash is the perfect dog for you, if your dog is wearing you out.

Read more about Mash on Petfinder.

Peppa, pit bull terrier

Peppa is a female pit bull terrier dog being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Peppa loves other dogs. She’s spayed and she has all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here’s what Peppa’s friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her:

Peppa came to us as an owner-surrender. She is a tiny package of the best a pit bull has to offer. She walks good on the leash, plays perfect with her toys, inside and outdoors. Peppa is potty-trained and does not chew much. She plays with other dogs in an enthusiastic way, a bit of slobber and mouthing is to be expected.

Apply to adopt Peppa today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.