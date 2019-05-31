Filed Under:detroit news


MACOMB COUNTY (the Patch) — Authorities are warning parents of a report of stranger danger that took place in Macomb County. A man reportedly told a 12-year-old girl to get in his car and the girl used a trick her mother taught her to stay safe, police said.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the man in a newer black Chevy 4-door sedan with heavily tinted windows pulled up beside a girl walking to the school bus stop around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday morning and told her to “get in the car.”

