Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Education was front and center on the MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable as Tonya Allen, David Nicholson, and Charlie Beckham appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about how to improve things in schools across the region.
Allen, President & CEO of Skillman Foundation, discussed the state of Detroit Public Schools Community District, which is the largest in the state. Nicholson, CEO of PVS Chemical, has been lending financial advice to DPSCD and offered his assessment of the district’s needs.
Beckham, a municipal expert who has served under every Mayor since Coleman Young, weighed in on challenges before DPSCD. The panel also talked about funding of education and disparities.
Then Paul Hillegonds, CEO of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, appeared with Cain to discuss ways the organization is addressing the health and well being of Michiganders.
The mission of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund is to improve the health of Michigan residents and reduce the cost of health care with special emphasis on the health and wellness of children and seniors.
