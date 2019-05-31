Comments
DETROIT (the Patch) — The Grand Prix is this weekend, when one locals favorite traditions transforming Detroit’s Belle Isle into a race track. Don’t miss Friday when all of the events are free, thanks to Comerica Bank.
Friday, May 31, 2019
The event features fast cars, concerts and ceremonies. Tickets can be purchased here.
Below is the Grand Prix weekend schedule:
Friday, May 31, 2019
COMERICA BANK FREE PRIX DAY
Gate admission is free of charge and all grandstands are open.
- 7:30 a.m. Gates open
- 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 1
- 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Practice 1 (DPi/GT Daytona)
- 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. NTT IndyCar Series Practice 1
- Noon – 12:30 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 2
- 12:50 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Practice 2 (DPi/GT Daytona)
- 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series Practice 2
- 3:50 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series Pit Stop Practice
- 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Qualifying – Race #1
- 5:15 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (DPi/GT Daytona)
