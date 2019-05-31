Filed Under:detroit news


ROYAL OAK (the Patch) — Royal Oak Police arrested a 37-year-old Detroit woman early Wednesday morning following an altercation outside of a nightclub that ended with a police pursuit and fiery crash.

Police responded to several 911 calls about a fight that broke out in front of Strada, a nightclub on Main Street, where shots were reportedly fired around 2 a.m. May 29. Police investigated and found the woman they determined to be the suspect, ordering her from her car, according the report. The woman reportedly fled police at a high rate of speed and nearly struck an officer, police said.

