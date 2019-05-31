State Health Official Accused Of Over-Prescribing OpioidsA high-ranking state health official has been placed on paid leave after being accused of excessively prescribing opioids.

Need To Know: 2019 Grand PrixThe Grand Prix is this weekend, when one locals favorite traditions transforming Detroit's Belle Isle into a race track. Don't miss Friday when all of the events are free, thanks to Comerica Bank.

This Car Is Most Likely To Be In A Fatal Accident In DetroitDid you know some cars are more prone than others to be involved in fatal accidents and those trends vary by region? That's according to a new report released this week.

Consumers, DTE To Boost Dealings With Michigan SuppliersMichigan's two largest electric utilities have agreed to spend a combined $15 billion on goods and services from Michigan-based companies over the next five years.

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Cab Driver DetroitA 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a cab driver during an apparent robbery in Detroit.

Michigan Matters: Filling the Gaps in Education and Keeping Michiganders HealthierEducation was front and center on the Michigan Matters round table as Tonya Allen, David Nicholson, and Charlie Beckham appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about how to improve things in schools across the region.