First Forecast Weather May 31, 2019 (Tonight)
Beautiful This Evening
2 hours ago
State Health Official Accused Of Over-Prescribing Opioids
A high-ranking state health official has been placed on paid leave after being accused of excessively prescribing opioids.
Need To Know: 2019 Grand Prix
The Grand Prix is this weekend, when one locals favorite traditions transforming Detroit's Belle Isle into a race track. Don't miss Friday when all of the events are free, thanks to Comerica Bank.
This Car Is Most Likely To Be In A Fatal Accident In Detroit
Did you know some cars are more prone than others to be involved in fatal accidents and those trends vary by region? That's according to a new report released this week.
Consumers, DTE To Boost Dealings With Michigan Suppliers
Michigan's two largest electric utilities have agreed to spend a combined $15 billion on goods and services from Michigan-based companies over the next five years.
Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Cab Driver Detroit
A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a cab driver during an apparent robbery in Detroit.
Michigan Matters: Filling the Gaps in Education and Keeping Michiganders Healthier
Education was front and center on the Michigan Matters round table as Tonya Allen, David Nicholson, and Charlie Beckham appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about how to improve things in schools across the region.
First Forecast Weather May 31, 2019 (Today)
Summer-like Today
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 31, 2019 (This Morning)
Lots of Sunshine Today
15 hours ago
Detroit Weather: More Rain This Weekend
Detroit will see a return of last week's light rainfall over the next few days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Expect A Return Of Light Rainfall In Detroit
Detroit will see a return of last week's light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Latest Sports
Stream The Memorial Tournament
The Memorial Tournament comes to you live from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
'The Suspension Was Harsh': Metta World Peace Still Stung By 'Malice At The Palace'; Talks New Showtime Doc 'A Quiet Storm'
The man formerly known as Ron Artest discusses The Malice At The Palace, winning an NBA title, and his new documentary "Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story."
Slow Play Hinders Round One At The Memorial
Ryan Moore opened with five birdies in seven holes and never missed a fairway after the first one, posting a 7-under 65 for his best start in his 14th appearance at Muirfield Village. He was one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who chipped in for birdie, chipped in for par and holed a 35-foot eagle putt.
Juwan Howard takes the reins at Michigan
Juwan Howard wiped tears of joy off his cheeks as he sat with his family. Moments later, he was formally introduced as Michigan's basketball coach.
Top 4 Things To Do on the Detroit Riverfront
Here are some great things to do while you are on the Detroit Riverfront.
Best Family-Owned Restaurants in Metro Detroit
Detroit To Host A Variety Of Music Events This Week
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Detroit. From salsa to techno music, there are the local shows worth checking out this week.
5 Metro Detroit Parks To Visit This Summer
6 Ways To Celebrate Your Father on Father's Day
Father's Day is all about celebrating fathers worldwide. But, many families often have a hard time figuring out how to celebrate the men they love and appreciate the most on this special day. Here are some ways to celebrate your father in the Metro Detroit area on Father's Day:
5 Things To Do at the Ferndale Pride Festival
This year, the city of Ferndale will be hosting its ninth annual Pride event. There will be 180 vendors and great events for the LBGTQIA + community to get involved in. Read ahead to find out what events you can look forward to:
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
6 Secrets To A Magical Walt Disney World Vacation
Susan Veness shares her top 6 secret hacks to make the most of your Walt Disney World vacation.
Deal Reached To Lower Michigan Auto Insurance
Michigan's Democratic governor and Republican leaders say they've reached a bipartisan agreement on legislation to cut the state's high car insurance premiums.
Stream The Memorial Tournament
