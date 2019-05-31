Comments
DETROIT (the Patch)— Did you know some cars are more prone than others to be involved in fatal accidents and those trends vary by region? That’s according to a new report released this week.
Occupant fatalities from car crashes are more likely to occur in some vehicles than others according to the latest iSeeCars study. In certain sports cars and small cars, they occur 2 to 4 times more often, the numbers show.
In Detroit, the car with the most occupant fatalities is the Cadillac CTS, the report said. Not surprisingly, many of the cars the study found to be more prone to accidents are the popular vehicles manufactured in the region.
iSeeCars.com analyzed fatality and vehicle data to determine the vehicles with the highest fatal accident rates nationally and by metro area. Here are the deadliest cars in Detroit:
