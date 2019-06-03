Giving back and donating time and resources to a cause helps move the world forward in a positive way. Read along to learn more about the non-profit organizations that are doing amazing things in the Metro-Detroit community:
1. Michigan Humane Society
6175 Trumbull Ave, Detroit, MI 48208
Dogs are man’s best friend and they deserve to be treated with respect. The Michigan Humane Society offers stellar veterinary care and shelter for pets. Support their cause by devoting time and resources to stop animal cruelty.
Click here for more information.
2. Wigs 4 Kids
30126 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48082
Hair loss and alopecia affects tons of children in Michigan. With wigs not being covered by insurance in the state of Michigan, Wigs 4 Kids offers children customized hair units so they can feel their best. You can donate your hair to the Wigs 4 Kids organization to help them continue changing kids’ lives.
Click here for more information.
3. Young Detroit Builders
1627 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48216
The youth is truly the future. Therefore, it’s important that organizations like the Young Detroit Builders offer education and training programs for young adults to improve their financial literacy, reading literacy, and quality of life.
Click here for more information.
4. Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
2251 Antietam Ave, Detroit, MI 48207
In 1992, Rick Sperling founded the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit to give Detroit kids a space to fully explore the arts. Hundreds of youth participate in Mosaic’s First, Second and Main Stage programs every year. Donate to the organization through their website.
Click here for more information.
5. The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative
7432 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48202
Michigan Urban Farming Initiative (MUFI) is a non-profit organization that empowers Detroit neighborhoods to embrace the agriculture right in their own backyard. (MUFI) has a huge vacant lot filled with crops. And, there’s also room for expansion. They want to create a Community Center with administrative offices and a healthy food cafe.