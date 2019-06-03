



Summer is upon us. Now, it’s a great time to hang out at the neighborhood bars. There are a few Metro Detroit bars that everyone must go to at least once this summer.

1. 5th of Novi

25750 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48375

The newly reopened 5th of Novi is a current, fresh take on the old 5th Avenue Ballroom. Owners Melissa and Matt Osborne wanted to not only offer craft beers and wine, but they wanted to re-imagine the general bar experience. That’s why there is a gaming area and a space exclusively for events on the second floor.

2. Lumen Detroit

1903 Grand River, Detroit, MI 48226

Lumen Detroit truly caters to the after-work crowd. Offering everyday American cuisine at its finest, Lumen will feel like home. They serve spectacular drinks as well. And if you know you’re not going to be a party of one, you can easily make a group reservation on their site.

3. Shinola Hotel

1400 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Shinola has expanded its brand to include hospitality. The Shinola Hotel has 129 hotel rooms, grand ballrooms, and great customer service. The Evening Bar is just as magnificent. Come by and indulge in renowned Chef Andrew Carmellini’s food and enjoy a drink at the bar.

4. The Whitney

4421 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

The iconic mansion owned by 1894 wealthy man, David Whitney, possesses old-school charm. With a gorgeous garden, a restaurant, and amazing views, this is a great venue to host parties at. Also, the Ghost Bar is located on the third floor. Enjoy fine dining and drinks at a historic location.

5. Checker Bar

124 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226

Checker Bar is a burger joint and a bar rolled into one. Nestled in downtown Detroit, this bar has a cool vintage arcade area. It’s also a great spot to walk to after a day at the Hart Plaza or Campus Martius.

