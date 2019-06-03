



Great trendy threads at a decent price are hard to come by. That’s why local boutiques are incredibly popular in this day and age. Keep reading to find out the top boutiques in Metro Detroit.

1. Second Glance Resale Shop

Various Locations

Opened in Harper Woods, MI in 2004, Second Glance Resale Shop has three large stores. This makes them one of the largest privately owned resale shops in Metro Detroit. They process hundreds of items to the floor each day at all three locations. Second Glance carries clothing for women, men, and children. They even carry home items, furniture, baby equipment, and electronics.

2. Connie’s Children Shop

23240 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080

Connie’s Children Shop has been providing children’s clothing to the St. Clair Shores and Grosse Pointe community since 1954. Denise Kort, the current owner, has owned and operated the store for the past 25 years. Connie’s is the go-to store for affordable brand name clothing, school uniforms, and alterations.

3. Hot Sam’s Detroit

127 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226

In 1921, Hot Sam’s was started to cater to the fashionable man. Also, Hot Sam’s has the top tailoring experts that know how to tailor a suit to perfection. Stop in and get suited for a big event.

4. Detroit Vs Everybody

Various Locations

Ever wanted to showcase your Detroit native pride? Detroit Vs Everybody is an amazing clothing brand. Founder Tommey Walker was inspired to start a company as a love letter to the Motor City. From tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, and cute accessories, you’ll be able to find whatever you’re looking for.

5. Detroit Bridal House

17576 Parkside St, Detroit, MI 48221

The wedding bells are ringing! Thankfully, Detroit Bridal House is the quintessential boutique for every bride-to-be. Owner Kristin gives women the fairy tale treatment whenever they stop by. Whether you want a classic wedding gown or a modern look, the Detroit Bridal House will help you pick the dress of your dreams for your big day.

