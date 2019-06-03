



In the summer, the weather is nice and there’s usually more time on your hands to do more of what you love to do. Why not go to a festival?

1. Midsummer’s Night in Midtown

Various Midtown Venues

The University Cultural Center Association (UCCA) and Wayne State University (WSU) host The Midsummer’s Night in Midtown. This festival is a arts festival showcasing performance groups, street painting, children’s theater, art, and culture in various Midtown venues. For the month of June, the festival usually attracts 10,000 festival-goers. Admission is generally free.

2. Target Fireworks

1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48201

Fireworks by the Detroit River is a tradition that many Detroiters look forward to every year. Hosted by the same company that develops the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, the Target Fireworks event is just as extravagant. Make sure you prepare for the firework and all the festivities that accompany them.

3. Detroit Jazz Festival

Hart Plaza and Campus Martius area

Jazz has always been an important part of Detroit musical history. The Detroit Jazz Festival brings together jazz lovers from all over the state and the world every late August. Also, there’s multiple opportunities to volunteer and to perform at the Jazz Fest.

4. Common Ground Festival

Adado Riverfront Festival, 201 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI 48933

Common Ground Festival is located in Lansing, MI. The festival brings note-worthy artists to the state’s capital. This year, acts like Zedd and YG will be performing at Common Ground from June 27-30, 2019. The tickets are moving fast, so don’t wait too late to purchase.

5. Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival

2145 Sugar Loaf Ave, Marquette, MI 49855

Bluegrass country, acoustic music, and gospel music will be the focal point of the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival. Also, there will be activities for kids as well as arts and crafts shows. Be sure to bring your hammocks and your lawn chairs so you can enjoy the festival comfortably.

