On Saturday, July 13th, 2019, the Detroit Pistons will be hosting their inaugural 3 on 3 tournament. Held at the newly-built Little Caesars Arena, the tournament will consist of multiple teams in different divisions.
There will be over 30 divisions: 14 divisions for boys and girls under age 16 and divisions for men and women. Each team can consist of 5 team players each. All of the teams will receive a goodie bag filled with Piston t-shirts and a ticket to an upcoming Piston’s game.
The winners will additionally receive a plaque and a signed basketball. For those who want to support and cheer on the teams, it is free to attend. The deadline to register is July 9th, 2019, so be sure to act fast. This event will be a jam-packed fun day of entertainment, vendors, and sports.