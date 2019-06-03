Filed Under:detroit news

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Goats have been invited to a feast at a popular Ann Arbor park.

The Ann Arbor News reports that 10 goats will start roaming two islands at Gallup Park to eat invasive plants, starting Thursday.

It’s being promoted as an efficient way to get rid of weeds and other undesirable vegetation. Deputy parks manager Scott Spooner says staff can work elsewhere instead of cutting and pulling plants.

The islands and pedestrian bridges will be closed through June 27, although there will be opportunities to see the goats in action on June 10, June 19 and June 24.

The goats are from Twin Willow Ranch in Milan. They have names such as Bling, Freckle and Little Red.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s