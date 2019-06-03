ROYAL OAK (the Patch) — The City of Royal Oak opened its new 11 Mile parking garage for daily use on Saturday, June 1. The new garage will be patrolled by Royal Oak Police and will include two hours of free parking before 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This is the same as the other city-owned Center Street, North Lafayette and South Lafayette garages.
After the two free hours, the daily rate is 75 cents per hour; evenings after 5 p.m. there is a flat $5 rate. Garage parking is also free all day on Sundays and civic holidays. Locals will find 19 surface level parking spots, four of which are handicap accessible, have been added along Royal Oak Way, the alley adjacent to the 11 Mile garage.
“The Rethink Royal Oak development is focused on the future of the city, and the 11 Mile garage is the first step towards that vision,” said Royal Oak City Community Engagement Specialist Judy Davids.”The parking garage is centrally located offering convenient parking for residents and visitors to patron The Royal Oak Farmers Market, Library and our excellent downtown shops and restaurants.”
An opening kickoff event will take place on the 11 Mile Garage rooftop on June 15, 2019.
