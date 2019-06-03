Troubled Nursing Homes In The US Revealed, 10 Michigan Homes Make ListThe federal government for years has kept under wraps the names of hundreds of nursing homes around the country found by inspectors to have serious ongoing health, safety or sanitary problems.

Mobile Devices Of Ex-Governor Snyder, Other Michigan Officials Seized In Flint Water ProbeAuthorities investigating Flint's water crisis have used search warrants to seize from storage the state-owned mobile devices of former Gov. Rick Snyder and 65 other current or former officials, The Associated Press has learned.

Meijer Gardens Opens New AttractionFrederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in western Michigan has opened a new attraction — on the roof.

Detroit Pistons To Host 3 on 3 TournamentOn Saturday, July 13th, 2019, the Detroit Pistons will be hosting their inaugural 3 on 3 tournament. Held at the newly-built Little Caesars Arena, the tournament will consist of multiple teams in different divisions.

Royal Oak Opens 11 Mile Parking GarageThe City of Royal Oak opened its new 11 Mile parking garage for daily use on Saturday, June 1.

Michigan Kicks Off New Marketing Campaign 'Meanwhile In Michigan'Michigan's state travel agency has kicked off a new marketing campaign to attract summer visitors.