As much as the school year is meant to enrich the youth, so is the summer. If you’re looking for the best summer camp for your kids, here’s a great list:
1. Cranbrook Camps
21 Valley Way, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Cranbrook Schools offers an amazing day camp for students all over the world. With camps for children ages 3-16 dedicated to interests in STEM or jazz, your child will most definitely learn, grow, and have a ton of fun. Also, with a sprawling 319-acre campus, there’s so much to explore.
Click here for more information and to register.
2. Detroit Lions Football Summer Camp
Various Locations
Do your kids love football? Then, they will love the Detroit Lions Football Summer Camp. For kids ages 4-18, there is football fundamentals camp in 23 communities in Michigan. From June to July, your kids can learn football basics and they might be able to play with a Detroit Lion.
Click here for more information and to register.
3. Metroparks Summer Camps
Various Locations
It’s really important that kids learn life skills. Children ages 6 and up will be able to learn about survival in nature, farming, fishing, and science at the following parks: Hudson Mills Metropark, Indian Springs Metropark, Kensington Metropark, Lake St Clair Metropark, Oakwoods Metropark, Stony Creek Metropark, and Wolcott Metropark. With so many different accessible locations, the Metroparks Summer Camps are bringing fun to families all over Metro Detroit.
Click here for more information and to register.
4. The Bee’s Knees Summer Camps
149 E. Main Northville, MI 48167
Fostering creativity in children is what makes the world go round. The Bee’s Knees Summer Camps offer mosaic painting, paint pottery, and clay-making all summer long for kids ages 8 and up.
Click here for more information and to register.
5. GRIT Obstacle Training Ninja Experience Summer Camps
2980 Technology Dr., Rochester Hills 48309
Summer is the perfect time to be active. The GRIT Obstacle Training Ninja Experience Summer Camps give kids the weekly opportunity to play on obstacle courses. They will build strength, endurance, and confidence all in one summer.
Click here for more information and to register.
All of these summer camps require registration.
