



Shopping malls are a good way to get all your shopping done in one central location. So, here’s the top shopping malls in the Metro Detroit area:

1. Twelve Oaks Mall

27500 Novi Rd, Novi, MI 48377

Twelve Oaks Mall offers a wide selection of stores. With over 200 stores spanning from Kate Spade and Apple, there isn’t a reason to not find what you’re looking for. The dining choices are excellent too. Many people travel to eat at the famous Cheesecake Factory or Cinnabon’s.

Click here for more information.

2. Great Lakes Crossing Outlet

4000 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Great Lakes Crossing Outlet and its stores are one of a kind. The Build-A-Bear workshop, Vera Bradley, and other stores can rarely be found anywhere in Michigan. The mall offers great comfort food and American-style cuisine from Sweet Lorraine’s Mac N’ Cheez to A&W.

Click here for more information.

3. Somerset Collection

2800 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084

Somerset Collection has more than 180 specialty stores. Built in 1969, this mall is known as one of the biggest shopping attractions in Michigan. With incredible dining at California Pizza Kitchen and Haagen-Daaz, this is an excellent mall for a day out with family and friends.

Click here for more information.

4. Fairlane Town Center

18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126

Fairlane Town Center houses about 150 stores. The food selection is also diverse; ranging from Taco Bell and Shawarma Express. It has AMC Fairlane 21 attached to it, which makes it convenient to catch a movie before or after shopping.

Click here for more information.

5. Oakland Mall

412 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI 48083

Oakland Mall has about 116 stores. Home to stores like Macy’s and Foot Locker, this mall has a lot of shops to choose from. You can always grab a bite to eat at Logan’s Roadhouse or Panda Express.

Click here for more information.

All of these shopping malls operate within the standard hours 10AM-9PM.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.