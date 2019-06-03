



Summer’s here! It’s time to go splashing around in the water with all of your pals. So, instead of going out of town to a beach, take advantage of the nearby beautiful water parks right here in Metro Detroit.

1. Red Oaks Waterparks

1455 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Red Oaks has a heated wave pool, a waterslide, and a play area for toddlers. It’s best known for its 990-foot long moving river. The lifeguards are trained and licensed; mandated to take part in an initial 24 hours of training.

2. Troy Family Aquatic Center

3425 Civic Center Dr, Troy, MI 48083

The Troy Family Aquatic Center has a volleyball court and up-to-date picnic facilities. The center offers swimming lessons for kids as young as 6 months. Adults can take classes as well. Lifeguards must complete a class that teaches them how to respond to aquatic accidents and provide emergency care. The Troy Family Aquatic Center is also a great place to host parties as they provide affordable party packages and clean up services.

3. Waterford Oaks Waterpark

702 Scott Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48328

Waterford Oaks’ Waterpark has more than 30 interactive activities. With a heated wave pool featuring trees and bubbler fountains, this pool is perfect for a weekend getaway. The picnic areas have grills and there are concessions, locker rooms with showers and lockers, lounge chairs and tubes. Also, the lifeguards are trained well before working at Waterford Oaks Waterpark.

4. Canton’s Splash Playground

1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton, MI 48188

If you don’t want to attend a pool, the Canton Splash Playgrounds has great sprayers and fountains. This is an excellent way to wind down after a long summer day. The splash pad offers refreshments and concession-style food as well.

5. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

5665 E Pickard Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel has many options. Not only can attendants have fun in the waterpark, but they can book a hotel room for a few nights. Soaring Eagle has a simulated surfing wave, a big water bucket dump, water slides, rock climbing walls, and a huge lazy river. They offer great packages and discounts before Labor Day.