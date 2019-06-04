Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall today and tomorrow, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Tomorrow’s forecast shows the highest possibility of rain at 92 percent, with predicted rainfall of 0.24 inches.
The next few days will also see warm temperatures, expected to last through Monday. Temperatures will reach a high of 79 degrees on Wednesday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy starting on Thursday and partly cloudy on Saturday. Winds should reach a modest high of 13 mph today but will weaken starting on Wednesday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).