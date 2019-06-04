Craving New American food?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Selden Standard
Topping the list is Selden Standard. Located at 3921 Second Ave. in Midtown, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular New American restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,030 reviews on Yelp.
2. Chartreuse
Next up is Wayne State’s Chartreuse, situated at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D. With 4.5 stars out of 595 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, and New American spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Parc
Downtown’s Parc, located at 800 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 459 reviews.
4. Empire Kitchen and Cocktails
Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, a cocktail bar and New American spot in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 187 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3148 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.