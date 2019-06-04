Filed Under:detroit news


LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering grants to local and tribal governments, nonprofit groups and others interested in improving dwelling places for wildlife.

About $1 million is available this year under the Wildlife Habitat Grant Program. Each grant will be worth at least $15,000. The recipient must match 10% of the state funding.

The program was started in 2013 and is funded through sales of Michigan hunting and fishing licenses.

Projects funded in the past include converting farmland into pheasant and small game habitat; conducting prescribed burns for restoring native grasslands; and cutting and planting oak trees to restore forest.

Initiatives that enhance habitat for game species are given priority.

The application deadline is July 26.

Click here to apply.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s