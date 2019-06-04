Oak Park, MI (CBS Detroit) – A local Oak Park native has gone viral after he was dubbed the “Deer Whisper”.
Jared Wein was out for his “Sunday Fun Run,” when he noticed he has some unexpected company.
About a 1/2 mile into his run, Wein noticed that he had three deer following behind him. He decided to take out his phone to record his new friends.
“Look at that; I have a parade, I better not slow down! This is my parade; these are my pet deer, O Deer!
When Wein slowed down, the deer slowed down, when he sped up, they sped up.
Wein said they kept a good pace, “somewhere around a 6:11 min/ mile, he was running from Royal Oak to Southfield to visit his wife at work and said it’s a run he will never forget.
