’Oh, Deer!’ Metro Detroiter Goes Viral After His Run With His New FriendsLocal runner goes viral after his run with he new friends.

1 Man Dead In Police Shooting After Intense Detroit ChasePolice in Detroit say a man was fatally shot at the end of a car chase that began when crime suspects refused to stop.

Michigan Offers $1M In Grants For Wildlife Habitat ProjectsThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering grants to local and tribal governments, nonprofit groups and others interested in improving dwelling places for wildlife.

2 Detroit Police Sergeants Charged With Assault Of ManA prosecutor charged two Detroit police sergeants with official misconduct and assault and battery Monday for attacking a man in a casino parking garage, prompting the police chief and a police union chief to say they may have been "overcharged."

Elizabeth Warren Visits Michigan, Set To Unveil Plan To Boost US ManufacturingElizabeth Warren is launching her first tour of Michigan as a Democratic presidential candidate on Tuesday with a proposal to boost domestic manufacturing, including the creation of a Cabinet-level department charged with "creating and defending" American jobs.

Troubled Nursing Homes In The US Revealed, 10 Michigan Homes Make ListThe federal government for years has kept under wraps the names of hundreds of nursing homes around the country found by inspectors to have serious ongoing health, safety or sanitary problems.