BRIGHTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman apparently killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself at an apartment in southeastern Michigan.
Police in Brighton say they went to the apartment around midday Monday for a welfare check after the woman’s former boyfriend reported they didn’t show up for a custody exchange. Officers went into the apartment and Deputy Chief Craig Flood said in a news release that they found “a very tragic scene.”
Names and additional details weren’t immediately released. The deaths in Brighton, located about 35 miles northwest of Detroit, are under investigation.
