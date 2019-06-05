(CBS Detroit) Detroit police chief James Craig along with city officials have announced they believe a serial killer and rapist is on the loose on the city’s east side.
In a press conference Wednesday, Craig says it is believed that the recent slayings of three women, all happened inside of vacant houses and all three victims were prostitutes. He added that there are other connections between the cases, but he didn’t want to release those details to the public yet.
Officials are warning all sex workers to be on alert, especially those who work in vacant houses.
The most recent victim was discovered Wednesday morning in a vacant house in the 3000 block of Mack Avenue. Investigators were unable to determine the age and race of the victim because of how badly her body was decomposed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260; or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK UP.
