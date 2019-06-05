



— Across the state of Michigan, communities will celebrate Free Fishing Days on June 8 and 9, when fees for fishing licenses will be waived for all residents.

The Friends of the Detroit River [FDR] Riverkeeper Bob Burns said he expects a lively turnout on the Detroit River, and has some tips to offer to get the most out of this twice-yearly event.

Fish caught in the Detroit River can be safe for consumption if you follow a few simple rules, according to FDR. Along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), they run the Eat Safe Fish campaign in the area to educate the public on which fish are safe to eat, how much is safe, and how best to safely prepare fish caught in the Detroit River.

“The free fishing weekend tends to bring people out fishing along the river who might not normally get out fishing,” Burns said, “And they may not be aware of the safe fishing tips or fish consumption guidelines that exist for the Detroit River.”

MDHHS recommends, for example, that fishermen follow the “3 Cs” when eating fish caught in the Detroit River. The Eat Safe Fish campaign includes three steps to safe consumption: Choose, Clean and Cook.

“We recommend that you choose fish that are smaller and avoid the bottom feeders, since these fish tend to have fewer chemicals,” Community Outreach Coordinator Jeremy Waechter said.

