Filed Under:Damon " Snacks" Harrison, Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions started their mandatory minicamp without two standouts on defense.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison were not with their teammates Tuesday.

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 28: Newly acquired Damon Harrison of the Detroit Lions #98 on the field against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lions coach Matt Patricia says he’s focusing on players on the field.

Slay, and Harrison may be staying away while trying to get new contracts.

Slay is in the third year of his $50 million, four-year deal. Harrison has two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 12: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Detroit drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Harrison played with the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2012 and was an All-Pro in 2016. Detroit acquired him from the Giants last season.

