Gov. Whitmer OKs E-Cigarette Ban For Minors, Cites 'Reservations'Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reluctantly signed a ban Tuesday to keep electronic cigarettes out of the hands of Michigan minors, expressing reservations because it will separate e-cigarettes from the definition of tobacco products.

Whitmer Joins Lawmakers Call For Adding LGBT ProtectionsGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday joined with Democratic lawmakers and others to get behind newly introduced legislation that would expand Michigan's civil rights law to include protections for LGBT people, saying it is time for the state to be on the "right side of history."

Snyder Speaks Out About Search Warrants In Flint ProbeFormer Gov. Rick Snyder says news coverage about search warrants being used to get his state-issued cellphone and computer from government storage in the Flint water investigation is "very sloppy and misleading."

Woman Apparently Kills Daughter, Self At Michigan ApartmentAuthorities say a woman apparently killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself at an apartment in southeastern Michigan.

’Oh, Deer!’ Metro Detroiter Goes Viral After His Run With His New FriendsLocal runner goes viral after his run with he new friends.

1 Man Dead In Police Shooting After Intense Detroit ChasePolice in Detroit say a man was fatally shot at the end of a car chase that began when crime suspects refused to stop.