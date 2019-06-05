Michigan Lottery Results For 6/4/19These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Michigan Cop Who Repeatedly Hit Man Should Lose JobAn officer in western Michigan who repeatedly punched a man during an arrest could lose his job.

Gov. Whitmer OKs E-Cigarette Ban For Minors, Cites 'Reservations'Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reluctantly signed a ban Tuesday to keep electronic cigarettes out of the hands of Michigan minors, expressing reservations because it will separate e-cigarettes from the definition of tobacco products.

Whitmer Joins Lawmakers Call For Adding LGBT ProtectionsJoining with her Democratic lawmakers and others. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday supported newly introduced legislation that would expand Michigan's civil rights law to include protections for LGBT people.

Snyder Speaks Out About Search Warrants In Flint ProbeFormer Gov. Rick Snyder says news coverage about search warrants being used to get his state-issued cellphone and computer from government storage in the Flint water investigation is "very sloppy and misleading."

Woman Apparently Kills Daughter, Self At Michigan ApartmentAuthorities say a woman apparently killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself at an apartment in southeastern Michigan.