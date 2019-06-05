MICHIGAN (the Patch)— The State of Michigan will now donate any unused but returned baby formula from WIC clients to local non-profit agencies like food banks and shelters.
According to the announcement made Tuesday, the move was made in response to stakeholder feedback from people around the state.
“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS) sought and has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to revise its policy on donation of unused, returned formula,” the announcement read. “The revised policy, effective May 31, allows Women, Infants and Children (WIC) agencies to donate unused, returned formula to a local non-profit organization or continue to discard.”
Because of USDA restrictions, the policy does not allow unused, returned formula to be reissued to WIC clients.
In February 2019, MDHHS implemented a policy revision that banned both re-issuance of unused, returned formula to WIC clients and donation of formula to food pantries or shelters. That revision came after guidance from USDA, state officials said.
