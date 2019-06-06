Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Some of the top destinations for summer vacations are included on the list of the 50 most bed bug-infested cities in 2019 released Monday at the start Bed Bug Awareness Week. Detroit ranked 15th on the list put together by Terminix and ServiceMasters, which wage war on the blood-sucking creatures with products and services. Grand Rapids came in at no. 41.
The ranking is based on the number of times Terminix was called out in 2018 to wipe out bed bugs. They’re hitchhikers, and bum rides in travelers’ suitcases, purses, jackets and other personal belongings. Though bed bugs are associated with bedding and mattresses, they also hide in upholstered furniture and behind baseboards.
“Bed bugs continue to pose concerns for public health, as their presence is felt across the country, in cities large and small,” Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential, said in a statement, saying the nearly decade-old ranking has “helped bring awareness to an epidemic that can lead to a variety of negative physical health, mental health and financial consequences.”
