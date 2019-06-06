MICHIGAN (the Patch) — The June 30 deadline for students to apply for 2018-19 federal financial aid is rapidly approaching. But students across the country who’ve put off filing for this long aren’t only bumping up against the federal deadline, they’re probably already too late to get help with school expenses from states and colleges.
Each year, June 30 is the last day students can submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA. That date can be misleading though.
June 30, 2019, is the FAFSA filing deadline for students who were seniors in high school on Oct. 1, 2017, meaning they started taking college courses last fall and just finished up their freshman year. The federal deadline for graduating seniors who are heading to college this fall is technically June 30, 2020.
But in many cases, those students have already missed their state or college’s deadline. And university financial aid workers told Patch this week that it’s high school juniors who will be seniors this fall who are on notice if they don’t want to leave money on the table.
Confused yet? Don’t worry, we’ll sort it out for you.
