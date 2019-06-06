Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Jermaine Kearse, Matt Patricia

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed receiver Jermaine Kearse.

 

 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 25: Jermaine Kearse #10 of the New York Jets is pushed out of bounds by J.C. Jackson #27 of the New England Patriots during the second half at MetLife Stadium on November 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

 

 

Kearse was added to the roster and Jordan Smallwood was released on Detroit’s third and final day of mandatory minicamp Thursday.

He had one of the most memorable catches in a Super Bowl four years ago while playing for the Seattle Seahawks against New England when Matt Patricia was its defensive coordinator. He made a 33-yard acrobatic catch after the ball bounced off his body four times with 1:06 left. The Patriots held on to win.

 

 

 

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 30: Jermaine Kearse #15 of the Seattle Seahawks catches the ball out of bounds in the enzone at the end of the game over B.W. Webb #28 of the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 30, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints won the game 25 -20. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

 

Patricia, in his second season as Detroit’s coach, says he and Kearse have joked about the play.

 

 

 

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

Kearse has 255 career catches for 3,290 yards and 17 touchdowns.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s