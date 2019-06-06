Comments
(CBS DETROIT) In an effort to celebrate female founders the women’s co-working space Femology HQ has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue for an evening aimed to inspire and empower.
(CBS DETROIT) In an effort to celebrate female founders the women’s co-working space Femology HQ has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue for an evening aimed to inspire and empower.
‘Female Founders on 5th Avenue’ is a one-day event and a portion of the proceeds benefit one of Michigan’s most impactful organizations ‘Dress For Success.” This groundbreaking experience is for current and aspiring women founders.
The event takes place June 7th from 7-10:30 p.m. at Saks Fifth Avenue located at the Somerset Troy collection. Guests will enjoy panel discussions with local business owners and entrepreneurs, a happy hour, a fashion show and much more.
Femology HQ is Detroit’s first female focused business lounge, serving as a hub for female founders. The space is aimed at building capital, connections, and mentorship among women.
Click here for more information on the event.