DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot by a Wayne State University Police Officer.
Wayne State police Chief Anthony Holt says the department responded Wednesday night following a 911 call about shots being fired outside of the Detroit Rescue Mission.
The Detroit News says someone reported that the man was riding his bike and firing a gun, and he shot at police before the officer returned fire.
No one else was injured. The officer has been placed on administrative duty. He was with the department for about four years.
