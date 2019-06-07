Filed Under:Pebble Beach Golf Links, PGA Tour US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — 119th U.S. Open golf championship by the numbers.

Dates: June 13-16.

Site: Pebble Beach Golf Links.

 

 

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Paul Casey of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

 

The course: Designed by two amateur players, Jack Neville and Douglas Grant, Pebble Beach opened in 1919. Jack Nicklaus redesigned the par-3 fifth hole along Stillwater Cove for the 2000 U.S. Open. It was bought 20 years ago by a group that included Arnold Palmer, Clint Eastwood, Peter Ueberroth and Dick Ferris.

Length: 7,075 yards.

Par: 71 (35-36).

Cut: Top 60 players and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players.

Purse: $12.5 million. Winner’s share: $2.16 million.

 

 

HAMILTON, ONTARIO – JUNE 06: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on June 06, 2019 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

 

 

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka.

Last year: Koepka became the first player in 29 years to win back-to-back in the U.S. Open by closing with a 2-under 68 at Shinnecock Hills for a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood. Koepka set himself up with a 72 in a third round so difficult the last 45 players to tee off failed to break par. The USGA pledged to put more water on the course, and Fleetwood responded with a 63. He finished when Koepka still had 11 holes to play. Koepka never lost the lead. He finished at 1-over 281.

 

 

NARITA, JAPAN – JUNE 07: Tom Watson of USA hits a tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the Mastercard Japan Championship at Narita Golf Club on June 07, 2019 in Narita, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

 

 

U.S. Open champions at Pebble Beach: Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tom Watson (1982), Tom Kite (1992), Tiger Woods (2000), Graeme McDowell (2010).

Three in a row: Koepka will try to join Willie Anderson (1903-05) as the only players to win the U.S. Open three straight years.

 

 

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts to his shot on the ninth green during the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 19, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

 

 

Grand Slam, Part III: Phil Mickelson is the third player this year to try for the career Grand Slam, following Rory McIlroy at the Masters and Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship. This is Mickelson’s fifth U.S. Open with a Grand Slam at stake.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods was No. 80 in the world and winless in five years going into the U.S. Open last year. Now he is No. 5 and the Masters champion.

 

 

DUBLIN, OHIO – MAY 30: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

 

Noteworthy: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan are the only players to win a PGA Tour event and a major on the same course in the same year.

Quoteworthy: “Arnold Palmer said to me years ago, ‘You should be exhausted Sunday night.’ It should be the hardest test because it’s the U.S. Open.” — two-time U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange.

 

 

