(CBS DETROIT) A shortage of lifeguards has forced several Oakland County water parks to reduce hours and remove lifeguards.
Typically Oakland County Parks and Recreating employs 100 lifeguards to monitor the safety of around 200,000 annual visitors. Over the last decade the county has experienced a decline in lifeguard availability.
Even though the county received an increase in applications this year, many of those applicants have been unable to pass their lifeguard test, and or lack other necessary qualifications for the position.
The following changes have been made for the 2019 season which kicks off Friday June 7:
- The Groveland Oaks Beach will not have lifeguards and operate as “swim at your own risk” effective June 15. The new beach hours will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- State law does not require beaches to be life guarded.
- Red Oaks Waterpark will be opening on Friday, June 7 with reduced hours of 11 a.m.-3 p.m. On June 8 and 9, the waterpark will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Due to limited lifeguard availability, the water park will be open 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. June 10-14.
- Starting June 15, Red Oaks Waterpark will be in full operation of Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday & holidays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Reduced Prices: The rate at Red Oaks Waterpark will be adjusted to $8/Oakland County Resident discount rate
and $14/Regular Rate for days with reduced hours only.
- Waterford Oaks Waterpark will delay its opening until Monday, June 10.
- Waterford Oaks Waterpark will operate at reduced hours of 11 a.m.-3 p.m./seven days for the entire month
of June.
- Waterpark hours will be assessed for July and August based on the outcome of upcoming training and lifeguard availability.
Red Oaks Waterpark needs to fill 22 lifeguard positions while Waterford Oaks is seeking to fill eight more in order to fully operate.
Starting pay is $11.79 per hour with the opportunity to work up to 35 hours per week. County officials say priority will be given to applicants that have the most availability with most lifeguards working at least 20 hours per week.
To apply to become an Oakland County Parks and Recreation lifeguard, head over to www.oakgov.com/jobs and search “lifeguard.”
