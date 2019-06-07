Filed Under:CMS Energy, Detroit Public Schools Community District, detroit regional chamber, dte energy, GM, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Health Alliance Plan, Mackinac Policy Conference, Macomb County Public Works, Michigan Matters, North American International Auto Show 2020, Oakland University, PNC, Presidential Race, Quicken Loans, Truscott Rossman


Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time out during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference to open doors to the Governor’s Summer Residence for an exclusive tour as the CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS crew captured it for viewers.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain on a Tour of the Governor’s Summer Residence on Mackinac

Whitmer, almost six months into her job, spent time at the residence for the first time the week of the conference with her husband and kids.

The governor provided a tour of the residence for Carol Cain, Senior Produce/Host and Paul Pytlowany, CBS 62 Videographer as they captured images of the cottage overlooking the Straits of Mackinac built in 1902.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer also talked about issues including efforts to fix the roads and education.

Also appearing on the MICHIGAN MATTERS Mackinac special taped at the conference where 1,700 people attended was former Fla. Gov. Jeb Bush, who talked about politics, his family and education.

Former Florida Governor, Jeb Bush

Ric DeVore, Regional President For Detroit & Southeastern Michigan PNC, talked about an educational effort the bank is involved with that will help young Detroiters while DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti gave a two-year update on his efforts to improve the district.

Ric DeVore, Regional President for Detroit and Southeastern Michigan – PNC

John Truscott, CEO of Truscott Rossman, who once worked for former Gov. John Engler, talked about the 2020 presidential race and Candice Miller, Public Works Commissioner of Macomb County, discussed her county and its imprint on presidential politics.

Candice Miller, Public Works Commissioner of Macomb County

Detroit gained attention as Gerry Anderson, Chairman & CEO of DTE Energy Co., talked with Cain about Beacon Park which he envisioned from his office in downtown Detroit a few years ago. It came to life and is a thriving park where concerts, restaurants and unique events are held.

Gerry Anderson, Chairman and CEO of DTE Energy Co.

Patti Poppe, President & CEO of CMS Energy, also served as Chair of this year’s conference and talked about the impact of Dan Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans, who was scheduled to speak at the conference but suffered a stroke days before and was unable to attend.

Patti Poppe, President and CEO of CMS Energy

HAP’s Margaret Anderson talked about the importance of healthcare in Michigan.

Margaret Anderson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Health Alliance Plan (HAP)

GM’s Terry Rhadigan discussed the impact of the auto industry which remains the bedrock of the state’s economy.

Terry Rhadigan, Executive Director, Product and Technology Communications

Doug North, Chair of the 2020 NAIAS, highlighted some of the things underway for next year’s auto show which will move to June.

Doug North, Chair of the 2020 North American International Auto Show

Oakland University’s James Lentini talked about the impact of higher education in Metro Detroit.

James Lentini, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Oakland University

