



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time out during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference to open doors to the Governor’s Summer Residence for an exclusive tour as the CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS crew captured it for viewers.

Whitmer, almost six months into her job, spent time at the residence for the first time the week of the conference with her husband and kids.

The governor provided a tour of the residence for Carol Cain, Senior Produce/Host and Paul Pytlowany, CBS 62 Videographer as they captured images of the cottage overlooking the Straits of Mackinac built in 1902.

Whitmer also talked about issues including efforts to fix the roads and education.

Also appearing on the MICHIGAN MATTERS Mackinac special taped at the conference where 1,700 people attended was former Fla. Gov. Jeb Bush, who talked about politics, his family and education.

Ric DeVore, Regional President For Detroit & Southeastern Michigan PNC, talked about an educational effort the bank is involved with that will help young Detroiters while DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti gave a two-year update on his efforts to improve the district.

John Truscott, CEO of Truscott Rossman, who once worked for former Gov. John Engler, talked about the 2020 presidential race and Candice Miller, Public Works Commissioner of Macomb County, discussed her county and its imprint on presidential politics.

Detroit gained attention as Gerry Anderson, Chairman & CEO of DTE Energy Co., talked with Cain about Beacon Park which he envisioned from his office in downtown Detroit a few years ago. It came to life and is a thriving park where concerts, restaurants and unique events are held.

Patti Poppe, President & CEO of CMS Energy, also served as Chair of this year’s conference and talked about the impact of Dan Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans, who was scheduled to speak at the conference but suffered a stroke days before and was unable to attend.

HAP’s Margaret Anderson talked about the importance of healthcare in Michigan.

GM’s Terry Rhadigan discussed the impact of the auto industry which remains the bedrock of the state’s economy.

Doug North, Chair of the 2020 NAIAS, highlighted some of the things underway for next year’s auto show which will move to June.

Oakland University’s James Lentini talked about the impact of higher education in Metro Detroit.

