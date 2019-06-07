Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
First Forecast Weather June 7, 2019 (Today)
Sunshine Today!
6 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Consumers Energy Allowed To Close Coal Plants, Boost Renewables
Michigan regulators have approved a major utility's plan to phase out its coal-fired power plants and rely increasing on renewable power sources and efficiency to provide electricity.
Benton Harbor Gets More Time To Avoid School Shutdown, Mayor Threatens To Cancel PGA If School Closes
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving the Benton Harbor school board a little more time to develop a plan to keep the district's high school open.
Anti-Abortion Protesters Forcibly Removed From Flint Women's Center
A pro-life protest inside a Flint abortion clinic Friday morning ended with multiple police agencies arresting four people.
Detroit Works To Board Up Vacant Homes Due To Possible Serial Killer
Detroit police officers are checking abandoned houses for any additional victims of a possible serial killer.
Gov. Whitmer Forms New Agency For Workforce And Economic Development
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday reshaped and renamed a state department that handles workforce and economic development, and named a director to fill out the last permanent piece of her Cabinet.
Ram Pickups Recalled Because Airbags May Not Work In Crash
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
Weather
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather June 7, 2019 (Today)
Sunshine Today!
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather June 7, 2019 (This Morning)
Beautiful Temps Around Michigan
12 hours ago
Weather Stories
Expect a return of light rainfall in Detroit
Detroit will see a return of last week's light rainfall today and tomorrow, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Detroit Weather: More Rain This Weekend
Detroit will see a return of last week's light rainfall over the next few days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Stream The RBC Canadian Open
The RBC Canadian Open comes to you live from Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
2019 Women's World Cup: USWNT Match Schedule, Odds And Things To Know
The Women's World Cup starts today! Get up to speed before the USWNT takes on Thailand on June 11th.
Facts And Figures For 2019 US Open
Tiger tales: Tiger Woods was No. 80 in the world and winless in five years going into the U.S. Open last year. Now he is No. 5 and the Masters champion.
Tigers Struggles At Home Continue With 6-1 Loss To Rays
The Tigers plan to introduce first-round draft pick Riley Greene at a news conference Friday. The outfielder was taken with the fifth overall pick and signed for a $6,180,700 bonus, which is slot value.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Here are Detroit's top 4 New American spots
Craving New American food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Detroit.
Top 5 Shopping Malls
Shopping malls are a good way to get all your shopping done in one central location. So, here's the top shopping malls in the Metro Detroit area:
Best Bars in Metro Detroit
Summer is upon us. Now, it's a great time to hang out at the neighborhood bars. There are a few Metro Detroit bars that everyone must go to at least once this summer.
Best Summer Festivals
In the summer, the weather is nice and there's usually more time on your hands to do more of what you love to do. Why not go to a festival?
Best Boutiques In Metro Detroit
Great trendy threads at a decent price are hard to come by. That's why local boutiques are incredibly popular in this day and age. Keep reading to find out the top boutiques in Metro Detroit.
Top 5 Water Parks In Metro Detroit
Summer's here! It's time to go splashing around in the water with all of your pals. So, instead of going out of town to a beach, take advantage of the nearby beautiful water parks right here in Metro Detroit.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
6 Secrets To A Magical Walt Disney World Vacation
Susan Veness shares her top 6 secret hacks to make the most of your Walt Disney World vacation.
Autos
Ram Pickups Recalled Because Airbags May Not Work In Crash
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
Michigan Matters Special: Touring the Governor's Summer Residence with Gov. Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time out during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference to open doors to the Governor’s Summer Residence for an exclusive tour as the CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” crew captured it for viewers.
More
CBS Entertainment
Stream The RBC Canadian Open
June 7, 2019 at 5:10 pm
Filed Under:
CBSSports.com
,
Hamilton Golf And Country Club
,
RBC Canadian Open