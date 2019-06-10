



From kids’ storytelling to a socialism event, there’s plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Storytelling Festival for Young Children & Families

Tunes and Tales will perform stories that come alive and will find a place in your heart. This mother and daughter duo bring their stories to life using narration, live viola and cello music and masked movement. It’s great fun for everyone.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Detroit Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Little Free Library Installation Celebration!

You are invited to install and celebrate the little free library that was created by fifth graders from DPSCD and donated to “We Found Hip Hop “to uphold literacy as a civil right. The library will be installed in front of the historic underground museum of techno, Exhibit 3000. There will be an open mic for students and community members to make comments and pizza will be served. This event is free to the community; please RSVP to attend.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Exhibit 3000, 3000 E. Grand Blvd.

Admission: Free

Barrels N Bites – Midtown Detroit

Barrels N’ Bites is a casual culinary tour for fun loving foodies. Chefs from Midtown Detroit restaurants, eateries and food/beverage boutiques are creating themed-small plate dishes with imaginative, fresh recipes. Enjoy delectable samples of cuisine complimented by thoughtfully selected pairings of craft beer or wine. Once you get your lanyard, you’ll be able to sample delicious food and drinks from one of the participating restaurants until the event concludes at 9:30 p.m. Lanyards and maps with food descriptions and drink/wine specials at each stop will be available at one of the registration locations. Each stroller receives one small plate sample at each location. Drinks will be available for purchase.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Traffic Jam & Snug, 511 W. Canfield St.

Admission: $33-$40

Exploring Detroit 2019: Celebrating Women in Public Safety

The Boy Scouts of America’s Great Lakes Field Service Council will host its third Annual Exploring Detroit: Celebrating Women in Public Safety event, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12. The event will recognize four dynamic women in Public Safety, while helping to raise funds for the Workforce Exploring programs of the Boy Scouts of America. The evening will also feature remarks from key leaders who will be addressing the need for more women in public safety careers. This event is open to the public, but a donation or pledge is strongly encouraged for the evening.

When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Canfield, 150 W. Jefferson Ave., (Floor 25, Rooftop)

Admission: Free

Socialism vs. Capitalism: The Real Deal

What is socialism and why is it making a popular comeback? Should we make capitalism cool again? Come hear from one of the Heritage Foundation’s leading fiscal and economic experts, Romina Boccia. Romina will explore the philosophy and workings of socialism versus capitalism. You can decide for yourself which system is best for enabling human flourishing. Join us at 6:00 p.m. to meet and network with other young professionals from across Michigan. The remarks will begin at 6:30 p.m., with more networking to follow after Romina’s keynote presentation.

When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Beer Co., 1529 Broadway St., Floor 3

Admission: Free

