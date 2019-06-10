DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) – A Detroit man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder a 26-year-old woman in an eastside home, according to police.
Deangelo Martin, 34, has not been charged with the murders.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he sees similarities between the three slayings and the assaults of at least two additional women who survived attacks.
The three women whose bodies were found were sex workers killed in vacant or abandoned homes, police say.
The first victim, Nancy Harrison, 52, was found March 19. The second victim, Trevesene Ellis, 53, was discovered on May 24. The third victim was identified Monday as Tamara Jones, 55.
Martin was taken into custody June 7, two days after a woman’s body was found in a vacant house. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty residences earlier this year. He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail. His next hearing is scheduled for June 20.
Craig said police are looking at more cases in Detroit and a nearby suburb that could be connected.